PARIS Oct 17 The French government aims to sell
stakes in public utility networks to investors, Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron said on Friday as it seeks to raise billions of
euros in asset sales.
As a weak economy hobbles France's efforts to bring down the
deficit, the government this week flagged up its intention to
accelerate sales of state-owned companies, saying it plans to
raise 5-10 billion euros ($6.4-12.8 billion) over the next 18
months.
"We have existing infrastructure in several public network
companies and we want to open (their capital) up," Macron told a
conference of infrastructure investors at the finance ministry.
"We need to free up the capital of these companies so they
can re-direct it for projects and investments that they need to
make. In this respect, your presence is useful and necessary,"
he told the conference.
Macron did not specify which companies he had in mind, but
earlier this week he said the government did not want to
privatise state-controlled power group EDF.
EDF owns the RTE electricity grid operator and it is
occasionally cited as a possible candidate for privatisation
along with gas network operator GRTgaz, whose capital has
already been opened to outside investors.
Macron said earlier this week that selling stakes in
telecoms company Orange or carmaker Renault were not priorities.
Macron told the conference that France needed infrastructure
investors to help fund big investments in its high-speed
Internet network as well as big long-term infrastructure plans
for the greater Paris region.
The former investment banker also said that France offered a
stable investment environment to foreign investors, accusing the
English-language press of conveying the image of the opposite.
The government was split recently over how to recoup lost
revenues after it dropped plans to for a levy on heavy trucks
collected by private toll collector Ecomouv.
The environment minister proposed an extra tax on motorway
operators owned by firms including Vinci and Eiffage
, but the finance minister said they would have to be
compensated under their concession contracts.
