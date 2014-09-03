PARIS, Sept 3 French mutual health insurer
Mutuelle Generale said on Wednesday it had entered exclusive
tie-up talks with bigger rival Malakoff Mederic to create the
country's biggest not-for-profit mutual insurer owned by
policyholders.
Based on 2013 figures, the combined group would have 4.6
billion euros ($6.1 billion) in annual revenue, with 2.4 billion
coming from health insurance, Malakoff said separately in a
statement.
With smaller mutuals under pressure from retirement funds to
merge with bigger rivals, Mutuelle Generale said in June it was
weighing opening partnership talks with either Malakoff or
Humanis, another big French mutual.
France's mutual insurers, which compete with listed rivals
such as AXA in some business lines like life
insurance, are bracing for a shake-up as a new law will require
all workers to have health policies on top of their basic
state-provided health insurance from 2016.
(1 US dollar = 0.7607 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)