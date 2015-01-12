* Combined group would have annual revenues of 5 bln euros

PARIS Jan 12 Two of France's biggest mutual health insurers signed a tie-up agreement on Monday as the sector seeks economies of scale in the face of strained public health budgets.

MGEN and Harmonie Mutuelle agreed to hold exclusive talks for six months aimed at thrashing out the details and winning approval from their policyholders, who in effect own them under their mutualist structures.

With MGEN focused on public sector workers and Harmonie Mutuelle on the private sector, the combined group would have annual revenues of about five billion euros ($5.90 billion) and cover more than eight million people.

With the state's health insurance budget severely pinched and healthcare costs ever rising, health insurers have little choice but to cut costs or raise insurance premiums.

"We can in particular improve on our operating costs, this is a very compelling point for us," Harmonie Mutuelle chief Joseph Deniaud told Reuters.

"Tie-ups have another advantage, they allow other activities to be developed that wouldn't have been before. In the investment phase, it costs a lot of money," he added, citing in particular technological developments reshaping healthcare.

He ruled out the possibility of the combined group evolving into a for-profit company with a shareholder structure, although he opened the door to partnerships with other companies.

"We are not on a quest for revenues. For us, the issue is health and ... offering our policyholders coverage that gives them access to healthcare," Deniaud said.

France's mutual insurers compete with listed rivals such as European insurance giant, which itself can trace its roots to the merger of several mutuals in the 1970s and 1980s.

Most mutual insurers have been reluctant to follow in AXA's footsteps and float shares on the stock market, although some observers say that may change following the current wave of consolidation in the industry.

Two other mutual giants, Malakoff Mederic and health insurer Mutuelle Generale, agreed in September to a tie up which could create a group with revenue on a scale similar to that of the MGEN and Harmonie Mutuelle tie-up.

A new French law will require even the smallest companies to provide health insurance coverage to its workers from next year, which is triggering fierce competition between mutuals.

In France, the state provides basic health coverage, but most workers and their employers pay private health insurers for additional coverage. ($1 = 0.8474 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)