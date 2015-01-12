* Combined group would have annual revenues of 5 bln euros
PARIS Jan 12 Two of France's biggest mutual
health insurers signed a tie-up agreement on Monday as the
sector seeks economies of scale in the face of strained public
health budgets.
MGEN and Harmonie Mutuelle agreed to hold exclusive talks
for six months aimed at thrashing out the details and winning
approval from their policyholders, who in effect own them under
their mutualist structures.
With MGEN focused on public sector workers and Harmonie
Mutuelle on the private sector, the combined group would have
annual revenues of about five billion euros ($5.90 billion) and
cover more than eight million people.
With the state's health insurance budget severely pinched
and healthcare costs ever rising, health insurers have little
choice but to cut costs or raise insurance premiums.
"We can in particular improve on our operating costs, this
is a very compelling point for us," Harmonie Mutuelle chief
Joseph Deniaud told Reuters.
"Tie-ups have another advantage, they allow other activities
to be developed that wouldn't have been before. In the
investment phase, it costs a lot of money," he added, citing in
particular technological developments reshaping healthcare.
He ruled out the possibility of the combined group evolving
into a for-profit company with a shareholder structure, although
he opened the door to partnerships with other companies.
"We are not on a quest for revenues. For us, the issue is
health and ... offering our policyholders coverage that gives
them access to healthcare," Deniaud said.
France's mutual insurers compete with listed rivals such as
European insurance giant, which itself can trace its
roots to the merger of several mutuals in the 1970s and 1980s.
Most mutual insurers have been reluctant to follow in AXA's
footsteps and float shares on the stock market, although some
observers say that may change following the current wave of
consolidation in the industry.
Two other mutual giants, Malakoff Mederic and health insurer
Mutuelle Generale, agreed in September to a tie up which could
create a group with revenue on a scale similar to that of the
MGEN and Harmonie Mutuelle tie-up.
A new French law will require even the smallest companies to
provide health insurance coverage to its workers from next year,
which is triggering fierce competition between mutuals.
In France, the state provides basic health coverage, but
most workers and their employers pay private health insurers for
additional coverage.
($1 = 0.8474 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)