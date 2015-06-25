PARIS, June 25 French life insurers saw inflows
rise 15 percent in the first five months of the year as
investors put more cash in higher-risk unit-linked funds than
guaranteed-return funds for the first time, the French insurance
federation said on Thursday.
The development is good news for life insurers such as AXA
and CNP Assurances, which have had to
contend with rock-bottom interest rates that have hampered
efforts to generate the returns needed to maintain payout
guarantees.
Life insurers also generally earn higher fees on unit-linked
funds than on so-called euro-denominated funds, which guarantee
a capital return and are almost exclusively invested in low-risk
fixed-income assets with low yields.
French savers who invest in life insurance contracts have
until now preferred the safety of euro-denominated funds, but
that has changed as yields have fallen to record lows this year.
"The French have understood that they need to accept some of
the risk if they want to have more dynamic returns," Bernard
Spitz, head of the FFSA French insurance federation, told a news
conference.
Net inflows were 10.7 billion euros ($11.99 billion) in the
first five months of 2015, compared with 9.3 billion euros in
the same period last year, according to the FFSA.
Unit-linked funds accounted for 54 percent of the inflows.
Though the FFSA did not offer a direct five-month comparison
with last year, unit-linked funds accounted for only 30 percent
of total 2014 net inflows.
French central bank governor Christian Noyer has repeatedly
warned life insurers about making payout promises that they may
struggle to honour in light of the meagre returns they earn
these days on their bond portfolios.
Life insurance in France is somewhat of a misnomer as
contracts do not necessarily have to pay out on the death of the
policyholder.
They are hugely popular with French savers because they
offer tax relief on gains if investors keep their money in a
contract for at least four years, with an even bigger tax break
after eight years.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Goodman)