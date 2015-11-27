PARIS Nov 27 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said he wants to make rules governing the management of
supplementary company pensions more flexible to enable the funds
to be invested in innovative businesses.
This means that the 130 billion euros ($137.72 billion)
involved, often managed by insurance companies, would be subject
to ad hoc rules that would replace stricter European Solvency II
capital rules.
The funds from supplementary company pensions could then be
used to "finance the economy, notably the energy transition"
towards more renewable sources, Macron told the French
federation of insurers on Friday.
"We can do a lot better and a lot more with these ad hoc
regimes than by accepting that these regimes be subject to
Solvency II," the minister said. Solvency II severely limited
the possibility of investing in stocks.
"We mustn't fall into excess regulation," he added.
($1 = 0.9439 euros)
