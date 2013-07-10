* FinMin to loosen restrictions of insurers' ability to lend
* Allowed to devote up to 5 pct of balance sheets to loans
* Change could eventually free up 90 bln euros in financing
* CDC, plus 17 insurers, also plans 1 bln euro fund
By Christian Plumb and Yann Le Guernigou
PARIS, July 10 France has launched a
double-pronged effort to harness insurers' deep pockets to boost
lending to underfunded small- and mid-sized companies (SMEs),
seeking to ease their longtime reliance on bank funding.
The initiatives echo efforts elsewhere in Europe to bolster
funding for SMEs, where a lack of capital is seen as a drag on
economic recovery. In Britain the government has tried various
initiatives including its flagship Funding for Lending
programme, with mixed results.
The French Finance Ministry, grappling to revive an economy
expected by economists to shrink about 0.3 percent this year,
said on Wednesday it would loosen rules restricting insurers'
ability to lend, allowing them to devote up to 5 percent of
their balance sheets to corporate loans.
It said the change could eventually in theory free up 90
billion euros ($116 billion) in financing, although industry
officials cautioned the short-term figure was likely to be "a
few billion."
In a further bid to encourage private sector efforts, state
bank Caisse des Depots, together with 17 insurers including AXA
, is also launching a 1 billion euro fund specifically
geared toward lending to mostly unlisted intermediate-sized
companies.
Banks themselves will even get to benefit, as BNP Paribas
and Credit Agricole, which themselves run
sizeable insurance and asset-management operations, are among
the investors in the newly launched fund.
"To my knowledge it's the first time that almost all the
insurers have gotten involved in such a broad market
initiative," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said at a news
conference.
French companies have long depended on banks to provide some
80 percent of their financing, in stark contrast to the United
States, where only 20 percent comes from banks and the rest from
market sources.
DEFAULT RATES
While banks and some regulators have denied there is a
credit crunch in France as banks cut lending to comply with
tough new capital rules, many businesses have insisted otherwise
and default rates for SMEs have been on the rise as the economy
stagnates.
Lending to intermediate-sized companies fell 1.9 percent in
May from a year before, according to Banque de France figures
published on Tuesday, while credits to smaller companies edged
up 0.4 percent.
Insurers, hungry to find higher return investments as
sovereign and corporate bond yields remain low even after a
recent bounce, welcomed the initiative.
In addition to AXA, the so-called Nova Fund will have as
investors the insurance arms of BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
as well as CNP and Groupama, the finance ministry
said.
The fund, to be managed by BNP Paribas Investment Partners
and French fund manager Tikehau Investment Management, will lend
to 30 or 40 companies at rates of about 200 basis points above
French OAT government bonds, with loan terms of five to seven
years, the ministry said. OATs were recently yielding just over
2 percent.
The fund represents one of the latest effort by insurers to
broaden out their investments. Earlier this month a fund created
by a group of French insurers said it had taken stakes in
chemicals group Arkema and home appliance maker SEB.
AXA, France's largest insurer, had already been pushing into
the corporate loan market through joint ventures with Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole and will continue to make
most of its lending through such ventures, AXA Chief Investment
Officer Laurent Clamagirand said in a phone interview.
Still, Clamagirand said the Finance Ministry moves were
positive in that they are "a way to get capacity together,
rather than each one going their own route."
As for AXA's joint ventures, they have so far loaned about
500 million euros to mid-sized companies in France and elsewhere
in Europe and expect to reach about 1 billion by year-end, he
told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7778 euros)
