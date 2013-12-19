PARIS Dec 19 France expanded the government's
powers to monitor phone and Internet connection data without
judicial review as a last-minute opposition attempt to block the
move failed to gather support.
The French Official Journal on Thursday published a military
budget law that grants monitoring powers to more agencies such
as tax and finance authorities, broadens the grounds for
surveillance, and strips judges of the power to review
monitoring requests.
The proposed law had come under fire from Google Inc
and Microsoft Corp, telecom operators such as
Orange and Internet advocacy groups, who argue that it
is too broad and violates people's privacy.
Parliament members of the Green Party had tried to make an
alliance with the left-wing Front de Gauche and a dissident
group within the conservative UMP party to force a review by the
top constitutional watchdog, but failed to get the backing of 60
senators or 60 deputies to initiate the procedure.
"Despite citizen's action and the engagement of 48
parliamentarians, the appeal to the Constitutional Council did
not proceed because of political quarrels," the Digital
Renaissance group said in a statement.
Green party parliamentarians Barbara Pompili and Francois de
Rugy blamed the failure on the refusal of UMP MPs to link up
with green and far-left groups.
Centre-right UMP parliamentary floor leader Christian Jacob
wrote to his 190 colleagues last week that the group would not
seek a legal review. The UMP is the largest opposition party to
the majority Socialists, whose leaders support the new
surveillance policy.
According to Article 13 of the new law, French government
agencies will be able to request connection data from telecom
operators and Internet companies transmitted in real time,
including location information from mobile phones.
The grounds on which the government may carry out such
surveillance have been expanded to include not only national
security and counter-terrorism, but also to protect "the
scientific and economic potential of France" and "fight
criminality".
Hollande's government argued Article 13 was needed to clear
up a legal gray area and actually grants stronger civil rights
protections to individuals.
Critics, which include the MEDEF, France's biggest business
lobby, worry the measures will undermine confidence in Internet
services such as cloud computing and email.