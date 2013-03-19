PARIS, March 19 French prosecutors opened a
formal tax fraud investigation on Tuesday into allegations that
Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac held a secret bank account in
Switzerland.
Cahuzac, who is leading a government crackdown on tax
evasion, has repeatedly denied a report in December by French
investigative news website Mediapart that he held an undisclosed
account at the Swiss bank UBS until the start of 2010.
However the public prosecutor said police laboratory tests
showed a correlation between the voice of Cahuzac and that in a
recording of a telephone call published by Mediapart, in which a
male voice acknowledges holding an account at UBS.
"In other words, the result of our analysis reinforces the
hypothesis that Jerome Cahuzac is the unidentified speaker," the
office of the Paris prosecutor said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the government.
French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into
the affair in January, but this step takes the inquiry to a new
level and will involve deploying greater resources to the case
and cooperation with other judiciaries, notably in Switzerland.
Cahuzac, a former plastic surgeon who rose to prominence as
the Socialist Party's toughest budget-watcher, has led efforts
to crack down on tax evasion and fraud by French citizens
seeking to avoid high levies at home.
If he were to be formally charged with tax fraud, Cahuzac
could have to step down from his post and pass on responsibility
for pushing through a tough 2013 budget that raises taxes and
freezes public spending.
