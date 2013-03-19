* French prosecutors investigating minister for tax fraud
* Jerome Cahuzac replaced by Europe Min Bernard Cazeneuve
(Adds quotes, background)
PARIS, March 19 French Budget Minister Jerome
Cahuzac has resigned his post after being targeted in a tax
fraud inquiry, the president's office said on Tuesday.
The announcement - a major embarrassment for President
Francois Hollande's government - came hours after French
prosecutors opened a formal investigation into allegations that
the junior minister held a secret bank account in Switzerland.
The fall of a wealthy minister in such circumstances is
awkward for the Socialist Hollande, who rose to power vowing to
make the rich pay more taxes and is struggling to lift a
popularity score at his lowest since his election last May.
But Cahuzac's rapid resignation - the first under Hollande -
is likely to have little impact on policy or bond yields as the
government has already dropped its goal of bringing the public
deficit down to 3 percent of economic growth this year.
Cahuzac, who is leading a government crackdown on tax
evasion, has repeatedly denied a report in December by French
investigative news website Mediapart that he held an undisclosed
account at the Swiss bank UBS until the start of 2010.
"This changes nothing with respect to my innocence or the
libellous nature of accusations levied against me, and from now
on I shall devote all my energy to proving that," Cahuzac said
in a brief statement.
The brief presidency statement said the move came at
Cahuzac's own request. It named Europe Minister Bernard
Cazeneuve as his successor.
Earlier, the public prosecutor said police laboratory tests
showed a correlation between the voice of Cahuzac and one heard
in a recording of a telephone call published by Mediapart, in
which a male voice acknowledges holding an account at UBS.
"In other words, the result of our analysis reinforces the
hypothesis that Jerome Cahuzac is the unidentified speaker," the
Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Yields on French 10-year bonds were little
changed after the announcement.
THE "SCALPEL"
French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into
the affair in January, but this step takes the inquiry to a new
level and will involve deploying greater resources to the case
and cooperation with other judiciaries, notably in Switzerland.
It will sharpen judicial scrutiny of Cahuzac, a former
plastic surgeon and amateur boxer who gained a reputation for
his acid-tongued stands in parliament attacking conservative
predecessors as fiscally incompetent.
Personally wealthy thanks to a profitable hair-implant
facility he ran with his wife, Cahuzac turned to politics in the
late 1980s and became known as the toughest budget-watcher in
the Socialist Party.
In government, he spearheaded a crackdown on tax evasion and
fraud that prompted public shaming of figures like actor Gerard
Depardieu, on top of his role as a "scalpel" paring down
France's huge public-spending bill.
His resignation comes at a sensitive time for Hollande's
government as it undertakes a process of redrafting deficit
reduction plans vital to maintaining fiscal credibility with
France's euro zone partners.
Weaker-than-expected growth forced the government to abandon
Hollande's pledge to cut the public deficit to an EU-imposed
ceiling of 3 percent of economic output this year, tumbling a
key pillar of Cahuzac's fiscal policy.
His replacement, Cazeneuve, is familiar with the inner
workings of Brussels as Europe Minister. That could help Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici as he tries to convince the European
Commission and other euro zone countries that France should get
more time to meet its deficit target.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur, additional reporting by Leigh
Thomas; Editing by Mark John and Michael Roddy)