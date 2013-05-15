* Public investment bank says will take mostly minority
stakes
* Says could take majority stakes to block foreign takeover
PARIS May 15 France's new Public Investment
Bank will usually buy minority stakes in French firms but could
take a majority holding to prevent a foreign takeover, its
managing director Nicolas Dufourcq said on Wednesday.
The bank, set up at the start of this year to fulfil an
election promise of Socialist President Francois Hollande, aims
to invest 9.2 billion euros ($11.8 billion) in French companies
through 2017.
Dufourcq told a parliamentary hearing that in the case of a
foreign takeover, "we could imagine temporarily taking a
majority stake while French investors are sought and then
reverting to a minority stake after a year." He added that such
investments were likely to be rare.
Hollande won power a year ago on promises to kick-start the
economy - the euro zone's second largest - and hold down
unemployment. However, France was officially declared on
Thursday to have entered a shallow recession in the first three
months of this year.
Though eager for foreign investment, successive French
governments have been wary of foreign takeovers.
Hollande's government blocked Yahoo's planned
acquisition of the Dailymotion video-sharing website owned by
France Telecom, though the move divided ministers.
Dufourcq said the fund could mobilise a further 2.7 billion
through specialised investment funds and would target the bulk
of its investments at small and mid-sized firms currently
struggling to gain bank financing and capital.
He has come under fire from the bank's vice president,
Segolene Royal, a senior Socialist politician and one-time
presidential candidate who has called for the bank to help prop
up struggling industrial companies.
Dufourcq did not rule out taking stakes in large companies
in limited cases, as one of the bank's predecessors, the FSI
French sovereign wealth fund, did with Danone and auto
parts group Valeo.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Leigh Thomas;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)