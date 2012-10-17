PARIS Oct 17 The French government pledged on
Wednesday to roll out 42 billion euros ($55 billion) in
financial aid to cash-strapped small-and-medium-sized businesses
via a new public investment bank aimed at boosting growth and
innovation.
The lender is to be owned half by the French state and half
by the Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), itself a
state-owned bank.
Although there had been speculation that former Areva
chief exective Anne Lauvergeon would be in charge of
the bank, the finance ministry said that for now it would be run
by Nicolas Dufourcq, chief financial officer of Cap Gemini
.
"(The state investment bank) will be a robust partner,"
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told a press conference.
The government wants the bank to finance the broader economy
by lending to companies that struggle to get credit from
commercial banks as well as to manage direct capital investments
in some firms.
The bank brings together already existing national entities
like credit provider Oseo, the FSI sovereign wealth fund and the
Caisse des Depots state bank. It will have 20 billion euros in
lending power, 12 billion available for credit guarantees and 10
billion euros in equity investment firepower.
Investment decisions will be almost entirely made at the
regional level.
However, critics say that it is just the most recent
manifestation of France's long-tradition of dirigisme and state
meddling in the economy.
"The public investment bank is first and foremost a
political tool, it's a lite version of Soviet planning,"
Jean-Claude Volot, who negotiates industrial relations between
companies and the state, said in Les Echos newspaper this week.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Leigh Thomas)