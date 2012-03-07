* Juppe: "Iran continues to be two-faced"
* France's duty is to warn Israel of dangers of military
option
PARIS, March 7 France's Foreign Minister
said on Wednesday he was sceptical renewed talks between six
world powers and Iran would succeed as Tehran was still not
sincere in its willingness to negotiate over the future of its
nuclear programme.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who represents
the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany in
dealings with Iran, said on Tuesday the six powers had accepted
an Iranian offer for talks on its disputed nuclear programme.
"I am a little sceptical ... I think Iran continues to be
two-faced," French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe told France's
i-Tele television.
"That's why I think we have to continue to be extremely firm
on sanctions, which in my view are the best way to prevent a
military option that would have unforeseeable consequences."
The Islamic Republic's approach to the six powers, in a
letter dated Feb. 14, comes as it suffers unprecedented economic
pain from expanding sanctions against its oil and financial
sectors.
Western states are likely to tread cautiously in talks,
mindful of past accusations that Iran's willingness to negotiate
has been a stalling tactic to blunt pressure rather than a
genuine effort to reach agreement.
With Israel speaking increasingly loudly of resorting to
military action, the talks could provide some respite in a
crisis that has driven up oil prices and threatened to suck the
United States into its third major war in a decade.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy was the first among leaders
of the six powers to push for tighter sanctions on Iranian oil
and finance, however Juppe on Wednesday signalled that France
was wary of resorting to a military strike against Iran.
"There is still a debate in Israel (about a military strike)
and it's our responsibility to bring to Israel's attention the
unforeseeable consequences it would have," he said.
Sarkozy said in January that time was running out for
efforts to avoid military intervention in Iran.