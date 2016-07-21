PARIS, July 21 French electricity grid operator
RTE and Ireland's EirGrid said on Thursday they are taking their
1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) subsea electricity cable project
linking Ireland and France to the next phase following the
completion of feasibility studies.
The latest stage will include among others; in-depth
economic assessment; environmental studies and pre-consultation
in preparation for permit granting in the two countries, the
companies said in a joint statement.
They added that the cable project called Celtic
Interconnector would have a capacity of about 700 megawatts and
was expected to improve the security of electricity supply in
France and Ireland.
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
