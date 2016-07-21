* Project to lower costs, improve security of supply
* French power prices around 30 pct lower than Britain
(Updates with comment, start date, background)
PARIS/LONDON July 21 France and Ireland plan to
build a 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) cable which would allow
electricity to flow between the two countries by 2025, Ireland's
grid operator said on Thursday as French President François
Hollande visited the country.
Ireland currently imports electricity from Britain via
Northern Ireland but is looking for ways to increase its
electricity supplies.
The planned 600-km link will run between Brittany and the
south coast of Ireland.
"The (interconnector) will improve security of supply on the
island of Ireland and increase competition, driving down prices
for customers," Fintan Slye, EirGrid Chief Executive said in a
statement.
French average spot prices on power exchanges were around 30
percent cheaper than those in Britain last year, according to
data from French power grid operator RTE.
If built, the 700 megawatt (MW) sub-sea cable could
transport enough electricity to power around 450,000 homes,
Eirgrid said.
The project has been at the planning stage for several years
but on Thursday moved to an initial design an pre-consultation
phase launched by Ireland's prime minister Enda Kenny and French
President François Hollande during his visit to Ireland.
Eirgrid said this phase would take around two years and
include an economic, technical and environmental assessment of
the project.
If a decision was taken to move forward with the project it
could be carrying electricity between the two countries by 2025,
Eirgrid said.
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix in Paris and Susanna Twidale in
London, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Evans)