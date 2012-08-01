PARIS Aug 1 A French mayor has revoked the
suspension of four Muslim camp counsellors following an uproar
after he said they could not work properly because they might be
weakened by their all-day fasting for Ramadan.
Muslim groups threatened to sue the Paris suburb of
Gennevilliers for discrimination for recalling the four after an
inspector found on July 20 - the first day of the Muslim holy
month - that they were not eating or drinking during the day.
Lawyers for the counsellors, who had accompanied children
from the suburb on a town-sponsored stay at a summer camp in
southwestern France, said they might also take the issue to a
labour court.
Potential weakness due to Ramadan is also an issue at the
London Olympics, where more than 3,000 Muslim athletes are
competing. Some have delayed their fast until after the Games
while others are fasting as they would any other year.
Muslim leaders presented the case as an issue of religious
liberty, while the town's Communist mayor Jacques Bourgoin
insisted his concern was only for the safety of the campers.
"This is a discriminatory act," said Abdallah Zekri of the
French Muslim Council told BFM TV. "France has religious
liberty, it is a fundamental freedom and it must be respected."
Bourgoin said he revoked the suspensions because the public
uproar over the issue prevented the calm discussion of safety
issues that he planned to take up again later in the year.
"This has been blown out of proportion and we can't discuss
it calmly," he told Europe 1 radio on Wednesday. "Many people
interpreted this as discriminatory, but we did not take this
decision in that way."
MORE CALM AND COMPREHENSION SOUGHT
The mayor's office said in a communique on Tuesday evening
that the counsellors' contracts specifically noted they had to
make sure both themselves and the children they monitored were
regularly nourished and hydrated.
Bourgoin said the town required that because two children
were injured in a traffic accident two years ago when a fasting
Muslim counsellor fainted at the wheel of the minibus in which
she was transporting them.
This requirement applied only to monitors on long trips with
round-the-clock responsibility for children, he added.
France is home to about 5 million Muslims, Europe's largest
Islamic minority, and disputes between them and local officials
trying to apply the country's strict separation of religion and
the public service sometimes lead to tensions.
France has banned full Muslim face veils from public spaces
and prohibited schoolgirls from wearing headscarves.
The clause in the counsellors' contracts requiring regular
meals does not mention Muslims, but it clearly applies to them
because they are presumably the only ones who would fast now.
Dalil Boubakeur, rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, said
exceptions to the Ramadan fast would normally be made only for
pregnant women and ailing persons.
"French Muslims would resent any infringement of this
religious liberty," he said in a communique.
"In this period of Ramadan, French Muslims would hope for
more calm and comprehension from the national community."
(Editing by Jon Hemming)