PARIS Aug 12 Paris' decision to celebrate Tel
Aviv on Thursday in its annual beach-on-the-Seine festival has
sparked controversy, with critics branding it "indecent" after
the death of a baby in an arson attack in the West Bank.
France has both the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in
Europe, and flare-ups in the Middle East have often triggered
tensions between the two communities.
The festival in the heart of Paris turns the banks of the
river each summer into a makeshift beach with sand,
sun-loungers, cocktails and beach volleyball.
Foreign seaside cities are often honoured. This time some
300 police will be on duty in the area devoted to Tel Aviv
between two bridges near Paris's Notre Dame cathedral from 10
a.m. to 10 p.m. (0800 GMT-2000 GMT) on Thursday, the one day
dedicated to the Israeli city in the month-long festival.
For Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and her deputy Bruno Julliard,
the event, which will include DJs and Mediterranean foodtrucks
reminiscent of famously freewheeling and liberal Tel Aviv, is
about dialogue between cultures.
"We must put in the limelight those who support values that
our close to ours, which is the case of Tel Aviv, a city that is
often detested by the most radical Israelis," Julliard told
Reuters.
Pro-Palestinian and leftist groups have called on people to
gather on Thursday in the same area and create their own "Gaza
on Seine".
"We cannot act as if it's business as usual (in Tel Aviv) 40
minutes away from Jerusalem and the occupied territories, and
say that Paris will celebrate a certain way of life, some sort
of Copacabana-style Tel-Aviv, that would not be decent," said
Eric Coquerel of the Parti de Gauche.
"We cannot celebrate a certain way of life, the joy of life
on the beach just a few days after a baby was burnt."
A Palestinian man and his 18-month-old son were killed when
their house in Duma village was set ablaze on July 31, an act
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as
terrorism.
An online petition calling for the Seine event to be
cancelled has gathered more than 20,000 signatures. Paris's
Green party city councillors, despite being allies of Socialist
Mayor Anne Hidalgo, condemned the event as "de facto backing
Israel's policies".
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Twitter: "Total support
to the initiative of the city of Paris #TelAvivsurSeine.
"Let's stop the outpouring of stupidity," he said of
criticism of the event.
Eytan Schwartz, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai's adviser for
foreign affairs, wrote on his Facebook page: "We have friends in
France and it is inspiring that they are standing by our side."
Security has been tight in Paris since the January attacks
in which 17 people were killed in attacks by Islamist gunmen on
the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a Jewish shop.
Following the killings, Netanyahu said he wanted to increase
Jewish immigration from France and other European states, where
he said there was "terrible anti-Semitism".
That prompted some tensions with the French government,
which had told French Jews they belonged in France and would be
protected.
The "Tel Aviv on Seine" event was decided when Hidalgo
travelled to the region in May. Other kinds of partnership were
also established with Palestinian cities at the time, the
municipality said.
