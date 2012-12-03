By Elizabeth Pineau
| LYON, France
LYON, France Dec 3 The leaders of France and
Italy pledged on Monday to push ahead with a high-speed rail
link between Lyon and Turin despite a row over EU spending.
With Britain leading calls to slash billions of euros from
the European Union's 2014-2020 budget, French President Francois
Hollande defended the rail link between southeast France and
northwest Italy as essential to economic competitiveness.
Italy is the second-largest market for French goods and the
third-biggest importer to France but the Frejus rail tunnel
linking the countries in the Alps was built in the 19th century.
It is too steeply sloped to be efficient for heavy rail cargo.
Hollande, an advocate of infrastructure spending to counter
recession, acknowledged that the rail project - under discussion
for 11 years - relied on EU funds. He and Italian Prime Minister
Mario defended it on economic grounds.
"We are in firm agreement to push ahead with European
projects, of which the Lyon-Turin link is one," Hollande told a
joint news conference. "But a lot will depend on the European
budget."
The French Socialist leader remained vague on the deadline
for the link's completion and its total cost, which has been
estimated at up to 25 billion euros ($33 billion).
He said the European Commission had agreed to pay 50 percent
of the initial planning phase but France and Italy were seeking
EU funds for 40 percent of the construction bill. Excavating the
tunnels alone would cost some 8.5 billion euros, he said.
France's state auditor, the Court des Comptes, voiced
concern in July that the project would undermine national
efforts to comply with EU budget deficit rules. It estimated a
price tag of 11 billion euros for France alone.
An EU summit last month failed to agree a new 7-year budget
after calls for cuts to the 1-trillion-euro spending plan.
Environmentalists and residents oppose the rail link, which
would cut the travelling time from Paris to Milan to four hours
from seven, and it has sparked violent protests. Hollande said
the link would cut carbon dioxide emissions by switching freight
from trucks to trains.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)