PARIS May 21 France's new President Emmanuel
Macron called on Sunday for deeper European Union integration to
tackle the migration crisis, saying bloc members had not paid
enough heed to Italy's warnings about the growing burden.
Ahead of a working dinner with visiting Italian Prime
Minister Paolo Gentiloni, he repeated his wish to work quickly
within the EU to strengthen rules to protect workers against
social dumping and improve regulations on public procurement.
In a nod to Italy, which has received more than 45,000
people arriving by boat from North Africa so far this year
alone, he said the EU also had to better share the burden of the
high migration flows across the Mediterranean in recent years.
The EU has seen some 1.6 million refugees and migrants from
the Middle East, Africa and beyond reach its shores in
2014-2016. Most first arrived in flimsy boats in Greece but now
head mainly to Italy. Many have died at sea.
"We did not quite hear the warnings that Italy sent us,"
Macron said. "I want us to address a real reform of the right of
asylum and of our current regulations to better protect those
countries most subject to this migratory pressure."
Gentiloni urged the EU to draw up a common migration policy,
and also called for the euro zone monetary union to move towards
a fiscal and banking union.
"It won't be a quick process but the important thing is to
be able to start and to go in the right direction," he said.
Macron's meeting with Gentiloni comes after one with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday to draw up a
roadmap for deeper EU integration.
He also met with European Council President Donald Tusk on
Wednesday in Paris.
