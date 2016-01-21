PARIS Jan 21 The French competition authority
said Thursday that it has opened an in-depth probe into JCDecaux
's acquisition of Metrobus and its subsidiaries from
Publicis.
"During that probe, the authority will carry out a wider
consultation of market players," it said in an online statement.
This consultation will enable the authority to check whether
the deal would give JCDecaux an edge over competitors for
advertisement tender bids issued by local communities and
transportation companies, it added.
If necessary, the French competition authority will also
consult market players on possible remedies, it said.
The probe will be carried out within a period of 65 working
days and can be extended, the authority said.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Bate Felix)