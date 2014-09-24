* Three men entered France from Turkey with no checks
* Defence minister says collaboration with Turks not good
* France on high security alert after air strikes in Iraq
By John Irish and Johanna Decorse
PARIS/TOULOUSE, Sept 23 Three men suspected of
joining Islamist militants in Syria gave themselves in to French
authorities on Wednesday after a day of high confusion which
exposed security shortcomings in France, including poor
collaboration with NATO ally Turkey.
Officials wrongly claimed on Tuesday the three French
nationals - who include the brother-in-law of a gunman who
killed seven people in France in 2012 - had already been
arrested before admitting they were still at large.
The lawyer for Gael Maurize, one of the men, said they had
handed themselves in at a village police station after driving
some 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Marseille airport where
they had landed. Authorities had been waiting for them in Paris.
"The three men handed themselves in because they want to be
listened to by the authorities," lawyer Apollinaire
Legros-Gimbert told Reuters, adding the men had been in touch
with French authorities for several months before their return.
"They were stunned not to have been questioned yesterday."
Embarrassingly for the government, the case has come at a
time when France is already on high security alert after
militant group Islamic State threatened French targets. France
has joined a U.S.-led campaign of air strikes, hitting Islamic
State targets in Iraq last week.
The government has also been lobbying lawmakers to adopt
tougher anti-terrorism legislation to prevent French citizens
joining militants abroad. Paris fears returning French fighters,
radicalised by their experiences in the Middle East, could plot
attacks on their home turf.
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tried to push some of
the blame for the confusion over the men's fate onto Turkey.
"There was obviously a lot of confusion, but it's largely
down to difficulties and lack of very good collaboration with
the Turkish services," he told France Info radio on Wednesday.
"This confusion shows we have to strengthen our relations,
the methods and the actions with the Turkish authorities."
"EXTRAORDINARY AMATEURISM"
Asked about the case, a Turkish foreign ministry official
said: "Turkey has done what needed to be done on this matter."
Thousands of volunteers from France and other Western
countries have travelled to Syria and Iraq, often via Turkey, to
join Islamist fighters, including Islamic State which now
controls large swathes of Syrian and Iraqi territory.
Turkish authorities put the three men on a plane bound for
Marseille on Tuesday after the pilot of an earlier flight to
Paris had refused to let them board because they lacked
necessary documents.
Compounding the confusion, the French Interior Ministry then
said they had been arrested on arrival in Paris and had been
charged with being linked to a terrorist organisation.
It later admitted this was not the case and said the French
intelligence services had only been informed of their arrival
after they had entered France at Marseille without checks.
"The Turkish initiative to change the plane was
unfortunate," Le Drian said, adding the passport control system
in Marseille had not been working, as is "often the case".
Politicians from the far-right National Front to the Green
Party decried what they called the government's incompetence.
"The non-arrest of the three suspected jihadis from Turkey
illustrates the extraordinary amateurism of the government," the
National Front said in a statement.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said he had
ordered an investigation of the case and said he would also
travel shortly to Turkey to ensure the errors were not repeated.
An interior ministry official said the three men had long
been under surveillance by security services. One of them, Imad
Jebali, has already spent time in a French prison after being
charged for links to a jihadist network in Iraq in 2007.
Another of the three, Abdelwaheb al Baghdadi, is the
brother-in-law of Mohamed Merah, who killed seven people
including three Jewish children in southwest France in March
2012 before being shot dead by police.
Christian Etelin, a lawyer advising Baghdadi's wife, told
Reuters on Tuesday the men had originally gone to Syria to live
in a religious society. They had escaped Islamic State to hand
themselves over to Turkish officials because they had been
terrified by the "fanaticism" there, he said.
Diplomats and officials in Turkey say intelligence is not
being sufficiently utilised to prevent foreign nationals
travelling to join militants in Syria and Iraq.
Security experts said French police officers based in Turkey
should have been coordinating Tuesday's handover of the men.
"It's impossible to understand how we could have missed
three jihadis when there is a major terrorism threat," said Eric
Denece, Director of French Center for Research on Intelligence.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)