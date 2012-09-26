Job seekers line up to obtain a job interview in the train for employment and equality of chances at the Marseille's railway station March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

PARIS French Labour Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday a monthly unemployment report to be published later in the day would show that the number of people out of work topped three million in August.

"Clearly it's going to be bad," Sapin, whose left-wing government took power in May, told French state television channel France 2 in an interview.

He said the government report due to be released at 1600 GMT would show that the jobless tally rose again in August, to top the three-million mark.

The number of unemployed rose for a 15th month in July, when 41,300 people joined the ranks of the unemployed to lift the total figure to 2.987 million.

(Reporting By Brian Love)