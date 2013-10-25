* Hollande says glitch conceals stabilising jobless
situation
* Government sticks to goal of reversing joblessness by
year-end
BRUSSELS Oct 25 President Francois Hollande
said on Friday that unemployment was stabilising in France
despite a rise in jobless claims in September, as the government
struggles to reverse rising job losses before year-end.
Jobless claims rose last month by the highest margin since
the depths of the financial crisis in early 2009, hitting a new
record and undermining Hollande's pledge of reversing the rise
in unemployment this year.
Hollande said the data, which officials attributed largely
to the inclusion of some unemployed omitted from August figures
due to a technical glitch, concealed a slow-down in the number
of new people registering as unemployed.
"There is a clear deceleration compared to what we have been
seeing for year, where unemployment was rising by 30,000 or
40,000 (jobless claims) per year," he said at a news conference
in Brussels.
Without the glitch distorting monthly figures, data would
have shown jobless claims had risen by 5,000 in both August and
September for a total of 10,000, which represented fewer job
losses compared to the trend, Hollande added.
Hollande has staked his economic credentials on managing to
stop rising unemployment this year. Most economists consider
this unlikely, but the government is confident it can use
state-subsidised jobs schemes to stimulate hiring.
In a sign of continued gloom carmaker Peugeot's
Aulnay-sous Bois factory near Paris, which is due to close this
year as part of plans to cut some 10,000 jobs across France,
produced its last-ever car before the shutdown early on Friday.
With unemployment stuck at 11 percent, Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault told the Ouest France regional daily that the
government had no plans to abandon its year-end objective.
Hollande said the government would not seek to draw
conclusions about its jobs policy before December.
"We're not there yet," he said.
