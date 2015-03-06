BRIEF-PEM Q1 net profit rises to 4.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED PROFIT OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, March 6 France will commit 8 billion euros as part of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's plan to boost growth, President Francois Hollande's office said.
The official confirmed a statement made earlier by Hollande in Luxembourg saying that the French Public Investment Bank and public investment institution the Caisse des depots would invest 8 billion euros.
Last year, Juncker unveiled a plan aimed at generating 315 billion euros of investment in European infrastructure projects. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus; writing by John Irish; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED PROFIT OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results