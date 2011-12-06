PARIS Dec 6 France has more to do than others to protect its AAA rating, Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Tuesday, after Standard & Poor's warned it could carry out a mass downgrade of euro zone states without a convincing solution to the bloc's debt crisis.

"We know that we have more efforts to make than others, that's certain," Juppe told RTL radio. "It's a threat, it's not a decision. Of course it must be taken seriously."

S&P said it could cut its long-term credit rating for France -- which has the highest debt and deficit levels of the six AAA-rated euro zone members -- by two notches, rather than one notch for its triple-A peers.