* Request for new expert inquiry rejected
* Protests innocence over SocGen's 4.9 bln eur loss
* Supporters chant slogans, wave banners
* Final ruling on dismissal could take months
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, July 4 A Paris employment tribunal on
Thursday rejected former Societe Generale trader
Jerome Kerviel's plea for a new expert inquiry to help overturn
his dismissal in France's biggest-ever trading scandal in 2008.
In a separate criminal case, Kerviel is running out of
options to escape conviction and a jail sentence upheld by an
appeals court in October over 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion)
in losses that French bank SocGen said were the result of
unauthorized trades by Kerviel.
The 36-year-old ex-trader, who was ordered to repay the huge
sum in its entirety, has never denied masking the 50 billion
euros in market positions that went wrong as the financial
crisis unfolded in early 2008. He has, however, always said his
bosses knew what he was doing, an accusation SocGen denies.
Kerviel has asked the employment tribunal to overturn his
dismissal and grant him 4.9 billion euros in damages but no new
inquiry will now be opened.
Speaking to supporters and media outside the courthouse
after the hour-long hearing, an unshaven and tieless Kerviel
said he was disappointed but would keep fighting ahead of a
final ruling by the employment tribunal, which could take
months.
"I am disappointed, of course ... They've refused (my
demands)," he said. "We will keep going."
Far-left groups and the popular press in France have painted
Kerviel as a naive victim of big finance, despite his role
before the case as a highly-paid trader. Dozens of supporters
chanted slogans against SocGen and threw fake banknotes like
confetti outside the court, also brewing coffee and serving
croissants to the crowd.
SocGen's legal team issued a short statement saying Kerviel
had been late in submitting several demands and that after a
"lengthy debate" the employment tribunal had rejected them.
"Despite the media presence orchestrated by Jerome Kerviel,
the legal system showed once again that it could remain
clear-headed," it said.
Without a new inquiry, it is unlikely there will be any new
elements brought to light that might help Kerviel's case, either
before the employment tribunal or in the criminal proceeding.
LEGAL PARADOX
The former banker still has a chance of winning on some
points, however, thanks to the technicalities of French
employment law, argued Mabrouk Sassi, a lawyer who specializes
in tax, business and employment law.
Under the terms of his dismissal, SocGen said he had
wilfully sought to hurt the company, which may be successfully
rejected, Sassi said. But even a victory for Kerviel in this
case would only represent around 800,000 euros, barely a dent in
the 4.9 billion due. He may also still face time in jail.
"The paradox is that SocGen could lose on the dismissal but
win the criminal case," said Sassi.
Kerviel was flanked by his lawyer, David Koubbi, and
far-left political firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who compared
the former trader to Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish military officer
and victim of anti-Semitism who was wrongfully charged with
treason in the 19th century.
"This is a case of one individual against the financial
world," Melenchon told reporters. "It is emblematic of the kind
of world we are living in."
One of Kerviel's supporters, 60-year-old former secretary
Sylvana Fauvet, said she viewed the ex-trader as a victim.
"I came to support (Kerviel)...They've already condemned him
to death by making him repay the 4.9 billion," she said. "It's
the bosses who are always responsible for what happens at a
company, including when there are losses."