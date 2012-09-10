* One pistol used in attack, French prosecutor says
* Investigators wait to question seven-year-old girl
* British explosives squad visits British victims' home
By Catherine Lagrange and Michael Holden
LYON/LONDON, Sept 10 A single semi-automatic
weapon was used to shoot dead four people in the Alps last week,
including the parents and grandmother of two British girls who
survived the attack, French state prosecutor Eric Maillaud said
on Monday.
Police searching the family's home in Surrey, to the south
of London, briefly widened a security cordon around the site and
called in bomb disposal experts but found nothing hazardous.
"Yes, it's confirmed," Maillaud told Reuters when asked
about reports of a 7.65 millimetre automatic pistol being the
only weapon used in the multiple murder on a remote mountain
road near the border with Switzerland and Italy.
Saad al-Hilli, the Iraqi-born British driver was shot twice
in the head in his car along with his wife, her mother and a
passing cyclist last Wednesday on the road near the village of
Chevaline, not far from the picturesque Annecy lake where the
Hilli family were staying at a campsite on holiday.
About 25 gun shells were retrieved from the area and the
corpses of the four victims suggesting that there could have
been more than one gunman.
Maillaud has repeatedly declined to say whether police were
searching for one assailant or more.
Earlier on Monday, officers sealed off the road in the leafy
village of Claygate in Surrey, southwest of London, and began
removing neighbours living close to Hilli's 1 million pound
($1.60 million) house after finding suspicious substances in the
back garden.
"A bomb disposal unit was called to the scene to carry out
an assessment as a precautionary measure." a Surrey police
spokeswoman said, adding that the search of the property was
continuing. "Surrey Police can confirm that items found at an
address this morning in Oaken Lane, Claygate are not hazardous."
Monday's search was the latest development in a shooting
that has dominated media headlines in Britain and generated much
speculation as to the motive.
Hilli, a mechanical engineer who worked with Surrey
Satellite Technology, a subsidiary of aerospace and defence firm
EADS, and the other victims were shot in what appeared
to be execution-style killings.
His older daughter Zainab, 7, who suffered serious skull
fractures, came out of a medically induced coma on Sunday and
will be questioned as to what happened as soon as she is able,
Maillaud has said.
Her younger sister Zeena, 4, survived the shooting unscathed
and returned to Britain on Sunday.
Investigators have said they were looking at various
theories, including robbery, a family feud, a possible link to
Hilli's work in the aerospace industry or his Iraqi origins.