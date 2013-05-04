MARSEILLE, France May 4 British actress Keira
Knightley married her rock musician boyfriend James Righton on
Saturday in a discreet ceremony in a French village, regional
daily La Provence reported on its website.
Knightley, 28, who was nominated for an Oscar for her lead
role in the 2005 film "Pride & Prejudice," got engaged a year
ago to Righton, who plays in British indie band Klaxons. The
couple has been dating for about two years.
They exchanged vows at the town hall in Mazan in the south
of France, where the actress owns a house. Only family and
witnesses were present, in line with the couple's low-key
romance and few public appearances together.
