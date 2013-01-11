* One of founders of PKK rebel group
* Gravitated early towards leftist, feminist circles
* Tortured during years in prison
* A key PKK financier in Europe
* Hate figure for many Turks
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Jan 11 Clad in olive green battle
fatigues and clutching an assault rifle, Sakine Cansiz looked
every inch the rebel as she posed for a photo next to Kurdish
militant leader Abdullah Ocalan.
Drawn to leftist revolutionary circles as a student in the
1970s, Cansiz helped found the rebel Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK), going from guerrilla fighter to one of its main
financiers in Europe over three decades, and becoming an iconic
figure for Kurdish women seeking a Kurdish state.
In the early hours of Thursday, colleagues found her body
slumped on the floor of an office in Paris where she had been
executed with a bullet to the head - an abrupt end to a life at
the heart of the Kurdish insurgency she helped build.
"We grew up hearing about Sakine Cansiz, how she withstood
torture when she was in prison, spitting in the face of her
torturers," Sebahat Tuncel, an MP for Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peace
and Democracy Party (BDP), told Reuters.
"She was a very important name for Kurdish women. She was a
feminist, and her struggle was always double-edged: against male
dominance and for Kurdish rights," she said.
Cansiz was key figure in the PKK, whose armed struggle for
greater Kurdish autonomy has burned at the heart of the Turkish
nation for three decades, right up to her death.
The group, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the United States and European Union, is reviled by most Turks
who see it as responsible for a conflict that has killed 40,000
people as it tries to carve up Turkish territory.
As a key member of the group, she would have been a hate
figure for many Turks who saw her as a terrorist intent on
breaking up the Turkish state by violent means.
"The PKK have suddenly become the defender of human rights,
as if it's not the organisation that brutally massacred 40,000
people," wrote Mehmet Turker in a column for the Sozcu
newspaper, reflecting on the Paris killings.
U.S. officials saw Cansiz as one of two key targets in
efforts to halt financial aid from Europe to the mountains of
northern Iraq, where PKK leaders and most militants are based,
according to a 2007 diplomatic cable revealed by WikiLeaks.
Born in the eastern Turkish province of Tunceli in 1958,
Cansiz began associating with revolutionaries in her youth in
the early 1970s, much to her family's displeasure, eventually
fleeing her home for Ankara, where she first met Ocalan.
"In a sense I abandoned the family. I did not accept that
pressure, insisting on revolutionism. That's how I left and went
to Ankara. In secret of course," she said in an account of the
years leading up to the founding of the PKK, published by Firat,
a news agency close to the rebel group.
"A belief emerged that it was necessary to join that
movement, dedicate everything to it."
She was in awe of Ocalan, a drop-out from Ankara
University's political science faculty who forged his political
ideas among violent street battles between left- and right-wing
gangs before raising the Kurdish nationalist banner.
"We would listen carefully to every word that came out of
his mouth," Cansiz said.
"With each minute, each discussion, the burden grew,
awakening a feeling of the scale of this revolution, that this
revolution would not be easy, that it needed to be conducted
patiently and carefully," she said.
When Ocalan gathered around 20 people at a village house in
the Lice district of Diyarbakir, in Turkey's mainly Kurdish
southeast, to establish the PKK in November 1978, Cansiz was
among the only women in attendance.
"I formed a women's organisation as I wanted to create a
powerful woman and escape from male feudalism," Ocalan said of
Cansiz in testimony to a state commission when he was captured
in 1999, describing her as a party loyalist.
CODE-NAME SARA
After a period establishing the PKK in the eastern province
of Elazig, Cansiz was caught in a police raid around the time of
Turkey's 1980 military coup and she spent the next decade in
jail in Diyarbakir, where she was said to have been tortured.
"She was always plain-spoken and was not afraid of an
argument, even with her own organisation. Sakine Cansiz was a
fighter," said Eren Keskin, a lawyer who first met Cansiz in
1991 while defending members of the PKK.
"Sakine was a feminist before everything else. She possessed
a woman's perspective, even on war."
Female militants have played a significant role in the PKK's
insurgency, partly reflecting a principle of equality within the
group's Marxist ideology. In some cases, a desire to avenge the
killing of other family members was the motivation for joining,
for others it was a way out of family repression.
"Women have always been a part of the movement. Tens of
thousands of women have taken up arms, and she represented
them," said Paris-based lawyer Franck Cecen, who last met Cansiz
in November at a meeting of Kurdish exiles.
Code-named Sara, Cansiz was an active militant fighter in
the 1990s before obtaining asylum in France after apparently
falling out with some PKK leaders. Ocalan alluded to this and
her party loyalty in his testimony after his capture in 1999.
"Sakine was relieved of duty and is in Europe. France has
given her a passport. She keeps things to herself. She is bound
to the party in feelings and thoughts," he said at the time.
During the 1990s, media reports emerged intermittently
saying Cansiz had been killed by the PKK. But Kurdish
politicians and activists poured cold water on the idea that PKK
infighting was behind her death.
In a statement on its website, the group said she had "put
her stamp" on the leadership of "the women's army".
Cansiz had been in charge of the group's civil affairs in
Europe and remained an influential figure in exile, according to
the diplomatic cables revealed by WikiLeaks.
"Sakine Cansiz is a PKK financier and weapons and tactical
strategist," the 2007 cable said.
Turkey identified her as a "priority PKK leader to bring to
justice", but despite being detained by German police on a
Turkish arrest warrant in 2007 she was released weeks later by a
Hamburg court due to insufficient evidence.
Turkey's Yeni Safak newspaper, which is close to the
government, said Cansiz was believed to have been only paying a
brief visit to the Paris office when she was killed, and had
been due in Cologne to meet PKK representatives there.
It was not clear what role she may have played in nascent
talks between Turkey and Ocalan, held in virtual isolation on an
island prison in the Marmara Sea for the past 14 years, but
those who knew her doubted she would have been sidelined.
"She had an important role in the Kurdish diaspora. She was
a part of the Kurdish nationalist struggle until the end," said
the BDP's Tuncel.
"There is no one in the Kurdish movement, man or woman,
young or old, who does not know who Sakine Cansiz is. She is a
major figure. The murder was an attack on the Kurdish spirit."