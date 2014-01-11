PARIS Jan 11 Thousands of Kurdish demonstrators
from around Europe marched in Paris on Saturday to call for a
speedier investigation into the murder of three Kurdish
activists a year ago.
Sakine Cansiz, a founder of the Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) in the early 1980s, and two other Kurdish women were found
shot dead in Paris in January 2013.
Carrying banners reading "Turkish state the murderer, France
the accomplice", demonstrators accused the Turkish state of
being behind the murders and criticised the French judiciary for
what they said was the slow pace of the investigation.
"Today it has been one year since the murder and we still
have no answers to our all questions," Rezan, a Kurdish student
living in France, told Reuters. She declined to give her family
name.
Chief suspect Omer Guney, a Turkish immigrant in France, was
placed under formal investigation within about a week of the
triple murder.
Sources told Reuters in October that French investigators
had collected evidence about Guney's connections to Turkey, and
the magistrate in charge of the case was about to lodge a formal
appeal for information to Turkey.
Turkey has denied any involvement in the murders, suggesting
instead they were related to internal disputes in the PKK.
The PKK is outlawed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the United States and the European Union.
"The investigation is not making progress, we want justice,"
said Ali, another demonstrator in Paris, who also declined to
give his family name.
