* In hard times, French debate 35-hour week and Sunday ban
* "Long hours don't bother us" say Chinese immigrants
* Immigrants prompt jealousy as neighbourhoods change
* Older generation warns: work harder to keep up
By Alexandria Sage and Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, Oct 20 A newspaper open on the bar of
this Paris cafe tells of a row over France's Sunday trading
rules. But the bar owner, Zhang Chang, says he has little time
to follow such debates. He's too busy working.
While French workers worry the country's long economic
downturn could mean the end of laws banning Sunday trading and
enforcing a 35-hour week, Zhang and Chinese immigrants like him
are quietly getting ahead the old-fashioned way - 11 hours a
day, six days a week.
"As I see it, when you work, you're paid. So why stop at 35
hours?" he asks, perplexed by France's landmark law which shaved
four hours off the statutory working week in the late 1990s.
Zhang owns the Cafe Le Marais in central Paris and is part
of a wave of entrepreneurial migrants from China's coastal
Wenzhou region who are taking over France's "bar tabac"
business. They are doing it by sweat and sacrifice - and by
navigating restrictive labour rules, focusing on the bar and
restaurant sector that is exempt from the 35-hour rule and the
Sunday trading ban, unlike many other industries.
That approach, and their work ethos, runs counter to the
work-life balance long treasured by many French and vigorously
defended by their unions over the past century - but it chimes
with others who say it may be time for a change.
Some 71 percent of French said in a recent Ifop poll they
would be willing to work Sundays if their pay was boosted. And
many white-collar French workers and business-owners say that in
reality they already work much longer than 35 hours a week.
However President Francois Hollande, unwilling to raise the
unions' ire, has so far defended the ban on Sunday trading and,
despite a reform this year that eased some rigidity in labour
rules, has sidestepped the issue of the 35-hour work week.
While the debate continues, the Chinese plough on.
"We the Chinese think all the unemployment is because people
can't work enough," said Xiao, a restaurant owner who declined
to give her last name as she dished out Wenzhou specialities
such as chewy stir-fried rice cake and beef hot pot to young
Paris professionals.
Even the dining habits of the French reveal a lack of get up
and go, she added. "I have people who linger for three hours
after they're done eating. It drives me crazy!"
ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT
The success of Zhang and Xiao is just another sign of
China's growing presence in France, alongside the Asian nation's
ownership of famed vineyards, its billion-euro holdings in
blue-chips such as energy firm GDP Suez and the daily busloads
of Chinese tourists spending hard in Paris department stores.
Zhang arrived in 1996 without working papers and - like most
of the 150,000 Wenzhou immigrants who came in the 1980s and 90s
- worked off-the-books jobs until he obtained his green card.
That's a classic pattern among Wenzhou immigrants, who have
formed the economic engine of France's Asian community, says
researcher Richard Beraha, author of "China in Paris."
"They don't expect anything from the French state, since
they learned to stay hidden, often arriving without papers," he
said. "Unemployment in France is of little concern, because
essentially they're all entrepreneurs. It's a state of mind."
Wenzhou, a port city 500 km south of Shanghai, is known for
a culture of private enterprise, which the immigrants bring with
them. Family members furnish labour and capital - it takes seed
money of just 50,000 euros ($67,800) to start a takeout food
shop, said Beraha, and staffing it with relatives keeps labour
costs low.
Many are pouring their energies into bar-tabacs - a focal
point of French life where locals can drink, buy cigarettes and
bet on horses that is being abandoned by many French owners on
the grounds it is too labour-intensive for too little profit.
Sixty percent of the businesses for sale in Paris are being
purchased by Asian buyers, most of them Chinese, said Gerard
Bohelay, head of the Paris federation of bar-tabac owners.
"I'm the only one left," sighed Patrick Loubiere, whose
parents were among many French country people from the central
Auvergne region to seek a better life in Paris. They set up Le
Celtic bar-tabac, near Zhang's Le Cafe Marais, that he now runs.
"The younger generation doesn't want to do it," added
Loubiere, who doubts his son will take over the business. "It's
too early in the morning for some, too late at night for others.
They're getting lazy."
Says Yves Boungnong, another bar-tabac owner whose parents
emigrated from Laos in the 1970s: "It's not the French who want
to work here, it's the immigrants."
JEALOUS NEIGHBOURS
The takeover has irritated some locals who say it's easier
to find bok choy than baguettes in some areas, and protest the
reluctance of some Chinese bar-tabac owners to serve French food
along with beer and cigarettes.
Right-leaning magazine Le Point picked up on this feeling in
a recent article about Chinese entrepreneurs which asked "How
the devil do they do it?" then listed "five commandments": 1)
work 80 hours a week 2) sleep in your shop 3) don't pay your
employees as they are family members 4) don't contribute to the
system and 5) don't pay taxes.
Although an investigation into illegal activity in the Paris
bar-tabac industry was opened last year, Beraha said tax evasion
is no more prevalent in the Chinese community than in others.
Pierre Aidenbaum, mayor of the Third Arrondissement, where
the Chinese took over empty Jewish textiles storefronts in the
1950s, attributes such feelings to envy in tough times: "It's
jealousy towards your neighbour, who has made it."
Conflicts a decade ago between locals and Chinese were
resolved after wholesale businesses agreed to shut on Sundays
and workshops stopped using sewing machines after 8pm, he said.
"We have more problems today with the noise from the cafe
terraces than the noise from the Chinese workshops," he said.
Still, abuses exist. A 2005 report for the Geneva-based
International Labour Organization found workplace rules were
regularly flouted in Chinese restaurants and sweatshops and that
many used subcontractors hiring illegal immigrants.
Those immigrants further down the ladder are often the ones
who are really struggling. Often recent arrivals from northeast
China, lacking family in France, they are looked down upon by
those from Wenzhou and scrape by as nannies, cooks, delivery men
and manicurists. Many women struggling to support a family turn
to prostitution in order to repay the cost of being smuggled
into the country - often more than 12,000 euros - police say.
"Economic success does exist, but for a small minority,"
said Donatien Schramm, who teaches French to new Chinese
immigrants. "So many who don't have shops - they have to work in
small factories, restaurants, take side jobs."
One woman, "Aiyim," said she regretted having made the long,
expensive journey to France 12 years ago. Unable to get working
papers, she supports herself and a son in China working
illegally as a nanny and maid for a French banker, who pays her
the equivalent of the minimum wage for around-the-clock work.
Asked how she sees her future, Aiyim smiles sadly: "I can't
even think about it. I have to focus on working every day."
There are signs that French attitudes to longer working
hours are starting to shift. In a first for the country, workers
from home improvement (DIY) chains recently took to the streets
to protest a court ruling ordering them to close on Sunday, when
many other stores are also banned from trading. Employees of
cosmetics store Sephora are also campaigning to
overturn another ruling, which forbade its Champs Elysees outlet
to stay open until midnight.
But that urge to work is something Bohelay of the bar-tabac
group warned needed to be more in evidence in France.
"People aren't hungry here anymore," he said. "But they're
going to have to get back to work, because the new immigrants
are ready to work twice as hard, for twice as long, and they
will end up being the bosses."