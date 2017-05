PARIS, April 9 France's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to approve a draft law overhauling the labour system amid union-led protests against the bill, opening the way for a final vote in the Senate later this month.

The National Assembly adopted the draft bill by 250 votes in favour versus 26 against, with Socialist MPs and their centre-left allies supporting the text.

The Green Party, which is allied to President Francois Hollande's Socialist government, abstained.