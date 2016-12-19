WASHINGTON International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday she does not intend to appeal her conviction in France on a negligence charge over a government payout she approved as French finance minister.

"I have been held negligent, but without penalty, without sanction, without registration of the decision. I am not satisfied with it, but there's a point in time when one has to just stop, turn the page and move on and continue to work with those who have put their trust in me," Lagarde said in a statement she read to reporters at IMF headquarters in Washington.

"So I'm very happy to not appeal this decision and to focus all my attention, all my time, all my efforts, all my energy and enthusiasm to my mission as head of the IMF," she added.

