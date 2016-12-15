PARIS Dec 15 The chief prosecutor in the negligency trial of IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Paris said on Thursday that the hearing had failed to support the "very weak" accusation against her.

Lagarde, 60, faces charges, which she denies, of being negligent when, as French finance minister, she approved in 2008 a payout to businessman Bernard Tapie in an out-of-court settlement which cost the French taxpayer 400 million euros ($425 million).

The special court which judges cases involving government ministers is to hand down a verdict on Monday. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Michel Rose)