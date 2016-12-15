(Corrects attribution of quote in paragraph 4)
By Chine Labbé
PARIS Dec 15 The chief prosecutor in the
negligence trial of IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Paris called
for her acquittal on Thursday, saying the hearing had failed to
support the "very weak" accusation against her.
Lagarde, 60, faces charges, which she denies, of being
negligent when, as French finance minister, she approved in 2008
a payout to businessman Bernard Tapie in an out-of-court
settlement which cost the French taxpayer 400 million euros
($425 million).
General Prosecutor Jean-Claude Marin, who had said after the
conclusion of the investigation of Lagarde that the case should
be dismissed, said: "These hearings have not sustained very weak
accusations." He called for her acquittal.
"No negligence sanctionable by law can be held against
Madame Lagarde," said Philippe Lagauche, another official from
the prosecutor's office.
The special Republic's Court of Justice, which judges cases
involving government ministers and has proceeded with the case
despite the prosecutor's recommendation, is to hand down a
verdict on Monday.
The charges allege that Lagarde showed negligence, leading
to misuse of public funds, by accepting too easily the costly
arbitration settlement with Tapie and not contesting it to the
benefit of the state.
Lagarde, who has withstood aggressive questioning in court,
said she had accepted the settlement in the best interests of
the state and to draw a line under an affair that had dragged on
for 15 years. She denied negligence.
The IMF managing director faces up to a year in jail and a
fine of 15,000 euros if convicted. Such an outcome could also
raise questions about her ability to hold on to her job at the
Washington-based International Monetary Fund.
Marin told the court that he had heard a lot of "empty talk"
which had not changed his opinion that the case should not have
come to court.
Evidence on Wednesday by a former treasury official who was
involved in the case at the time painted a picture of cronyism
and string-pulling in Tapie's links with the government under
Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency from 2007 to 2012.
"You have to make a decision on the very delicate limit
between what is political and what is judicial," Marin said on
Thursday, apparently referring to a political undercurrent to
the trial.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Larry King)