FILE PHOTO - Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde reacts before the start of her trial about a state payout in 2008 to a French businessman, at the courts in Paris, France, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board reaffirmed its full confidence in Managing Director Christine Lagarde despite her conviction by a French court on a negligence charge.

"The Executive Board took all relevant factors into account in its discussions, including the Managing Director's outstanding leadership of the Fund and the wide respect and trust for her leadership globally," the executive board said in a statement. "In this context, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director's ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)