Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde reacts before the start of her trial about a state payout in 2008 to a French businessman, at the courts in Paris, France, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

PARIS International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has left France for Washington and will not be present for the verdict in her negligence trial, her lawyer told Reuters.

The verdict was due later on Monday.

The trial relates to a case in which Lagarde, as French finance minister, approved a 400 million euro ($417 million) state payout to a business tycoon in 2008. She denies the negligence charges.

