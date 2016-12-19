Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
PARIS International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has left France for Washington and will not be present for the verdict in her negligence trial, her lawyer told Reuters.
The verdict was due later on Monday.
The trial relates to a case in which Lagarde, as French finance minister, approved a 400 million euro ($417 million) state payout to a business tycoon in 2008. She denies the negligence charges.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.