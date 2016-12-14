PARIS Dec 14 Stephane Richard, the head of French telecoms group Orange, will not testify on Wednesday at the trial on negligency charges of International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, said a lawyer for Richard.

The trial relates to Lagarde's approval in 2008, as then finance minister, of a French state payout of 400 million euros ($425.44 million) to business tycoon Bernard Tapie.

Richard had been summoned to testify since he was chief of staff to Lagarde at the time.

($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)