PARIS Oct 17 French media group Lagardere said on Thursday it was looking to restructure its magazine division and sell 10 of its 39 titles to focus on its most strategic brands and help these grow online.

Titles for sale include popular Psychologies Magazine, Be and Premiere, Lagardere Active said in a statement, adding that its restructuring could affect a total of 350 jobs. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)