* Lawmakers' objections may stymie chances of swift passage
* Asset disclosure would mark radical change in France
* Hollande speeds up transparency law after bank scandal
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, April 24 France unveiled draft
legislation on Wednesday aimed at making hundreds of
parliamentarians and other elected officials disclose their
wealth and business activities to a new watchdog.
A response to a scandal over a former minister's secret bank
account, the bill would create one of the most transparent
systems in the West, exposing lawmakers' assets and barring them
from non-governmental work that means a conflict of interest.
President Francois Hollande is striving to reassert his
authority after the furore over ex-budget minister Jerome
Cahuzac's Swiss account and wants to force all 577 deputies and
348 senators, and other senior public officials, to declare
their assets and activities upon taking and leaving office.
He faces stiff opposition, including from within his
Socialist Party, from lawmakers loath to be exposed to scrutiny.
"The main bone of contention is whether it should be made
public or not. Most members of parliament oppose that as they
are worried it will lead to resentment against politicians,"
said Jacques Reland of the Global Policy Institute.
"In other countries people think it's normal, a good sign
even, if politicians are rich, but in France there's this guilty
rapport with money where people are envious and less admiring of
the rich than people in the U.S. or Britain," he said.
The law would force elected officials, ministerial staff,
mayors and other officials to declare their assets, income and
any potential conflicts of interest to an independent authority.
The state council, the government's legal watchdog, would
decide how much information to make public.
Failure to comply would risk a three-year prison term and a
45,000 euro ($58,600) fine. A minister caught lying about assets
could face a five-year jail sentence and a 75,000 euro fine.
Hollande already had a panel working on ways to improve
"morality" in public life but sped up his plans after Cahuzac
admitted this month that he had lied about a Swiss bank account.
The bill is now due to go before parliament in June.
"The aim is to restore public confidence in politicians and
place our country among the most advanced democracies in terms
of preventing conflict of interest in public life," government
spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told reporters.
The law would rank France among leaders in transparency
including the United States, Italy, Portugal and Hungary.
Spain also publishes lawmakers' assets and Britain obliges
MPs to declare financial interests, though they are not made
public. Germany publishes the income and interests of all
elected officials but not their overall wealth.
However, France has a long tradition of lawmakers working as
business consultants or lawyers alongside parliamentary jobs.
Cahuzac, a lawmaker before he was made budget minister last
May, had worked in the past as a medical industry consultant
following a post at the Health Ministry early in his career.
A list of the assets of Hollande's ministers made public
last week revealed eight millionaires.
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Louise
Ireland)