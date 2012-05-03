PARIS May 3 France's highest legal court ruled
on Thursday that a healthy firm could lay off workers if it
presented a suitable job-saving plan, disappointing trade unions
which had hoped the authority would set a precedent banning the
practice.
The case has political reverberations in France, where
hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and others
have campaigned to ban so-called "market layoffs" by healthy
firms that axe workers under shareholder pressure.
Thursday's decision concerned software company Viveo's
attempt to lay off 64 workers, which a Paris court of appeals
had blocked last May after finding that the firm had failed to
prove that it was undergoing "economic difficulties".
Viveo, which is merging with banking software concern
Temenos, did not show signs of weakness or a need to
improve its competitiveness, the lower court had ruled.
However, the higher Court of Cassation found that a plan to
lay off workers could be blocked only if the company failed to
produce a suitable job-saving plan, and not on the motive that
the firm was healthy enough to keep them on its staff.
"Only the absence or insufficiency of a job-saving plan,
submitted to the staff representatives, can stop a procedure for
economic redundancies," the court wrote in its ruling.
In February, the French Senate voted down a draft law
proposed by left-wing senators which defined "market layoffs" as
any plan to fire workers by a company that has distributed
dividends to shareholders in the preceding year.
Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who
polls show winning a runoff round against President Nicolas
Sarkozy on Sunday, has not endorsed the idea.
However, he has warned chief executives against waiting
until after the election to announce layoffs.
"Our accession (to power) will not provoke layoffs,"
Hollande told the daily Le Parisien in April. "We must tell
these companies that we will not accept them without reacting."
The Viveo case will be sent to a court in Versailles for
another hearing that should be a formality to uphold the Court
of Cassation's decision.
(Reporting By Thierry Leveque; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)