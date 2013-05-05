* Police say 30,000 took part in Paris march
* Fierce opposition on hard left to labour reforms
* PM Ayrault says government measures will bear fruit slowly
By Muriel Boselli
PARIS, May 5 Ten of thousands of far-left French
protesters marched to denounce economic austerity on Sunday to
mark the end of President Francois Hollande's first year in
office.
The march, organised by the Left Front coalition, drew a
range of left-wingers from greens to trade unionists to the
symbolic venue of Bastille Square, site of a Paris prison that
was stormed during the French Revolution of 1789.
Turnout was estimated by organisers at 180,000 but by police
at just 30,000. Although not massive, it highlighted fierce
opposition on the left to the Socialist president's
market-friendly reforms, such as corporate tax breaks and the
loosening of labour rules to make hiring and firing slightly
easier.
With France on the edge of recession, unemployment at an
all-time high and euro zone partners pressing him to cut the
budget deficit, Hollande has suffered the sharpest fall in
popularity of any president in more than half a century.
Wearing his signature red scarf, Jean-Luc Melenchon, a fiery
leftist orator and former presidential candidate, castigated
what he called the government's broken promises. Protesters
roared back with chants of "Resistance!"
"We don't want the financial world taking the power, we
don't accept austerity measures which destine our people, like
all people in Europe, to never-ending pain," Melenchon told the
crowd.
While the protest gathered a large swathe of left-wing
sympathisers, Hollande still has the strong backing of
centre-left lawmakers and the moderate CFDT trade union group,
which backed the labour reform and did not join the march.
Responding to the marchers, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault
told TV channel TF1: "There is no austerity, that's a propaganda
invention."
But he added: "I understand their impatience and it's why we
need to battle. We've sown seeds but they will need time to bear
fruit because the land had been abandoned a long time. Our
reforms are geared towards growth and investment, not just
austerity. They will bear fruit little by little."
Ayrault added the government was considering cutting its
stake in some part state-owned companies to finance
investments.
In a move hailed as a victory by Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici, the European Commission on Friday gave France two
more years until 2015 to bring its budget deficit below the EU
ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, from 4.8 percent
last year. The government says it will hit the target by
mid-2014.
But Melenchon was dismissive. "Stop the lies. It's not two
years of respite the European Commission is giving us but two
years of blackmail," he said.