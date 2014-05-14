PARIS May 14 Natalie Nougayrede, first female
editor-in-chief of prestigious French daily Le Monde, quit on
Wednesday after a power struggle with top staff who last week
staged a protest over her plans to revamp the newspaper.
Last week, seven senior editors stepped down from their
posts after growing disputes over a planned new print format, a
tablet edition and disagreements over planned personnel changes.
"The personal and direct attacks against the management and
myself prevent me from implementing the transformation plan I
put to shareholders and which requires the broad agreement of
the editorial teams," Nougayrede said in an email to staff.
A foreign correspondent who cut her teeth covering eastern
Europe and Russia, Nougayrede won prizes for her work on the
Chechen conflict but had little previous experience within the
newspaper's complex management structures.
Her resignation comes barely a year after Nougayrede won a
record 80 percent support in the in-house ballot for the editor
post following the sudden death of predecessor Erik Izraelewicz,
who succumbed to a heart attack in his office.
Le Monde, whose print edition comes out around lunchtime,
was launched at the end of Nazi occupation of France in 1944 and
took on the role of France's newspaper of record alongside the
more conservative Le Figaro.
In recent years the newspaper has plunged into debt as, like
other media groups across the world, it struggled to maintain
revenues amid the economic slowdown and rivalry from free
Internet sites.
While staff still have a say in its running, industrialist
Pierre Bergé, telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel and financier
Matthieu Pigasse - a trio known as "BNP" - took a controlling
stake in the group in 2010 to recapitalise it.
(Reporting by Mark John; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle
Barzic; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)