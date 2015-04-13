* Family feud threatens party's bid for power
* Jean-Marie Le Pen reiterated comment on Nazi gas chambers
* Grand-daughter to seek FN nomination in regional poll
(Adds Marion Marechal-Le Pen confirming candidacy)
By Ingrid Melander and Gérard Bon
PARIS, April 13 Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of
France's far-right National Front, said on Monday he would not
seek its ticket to stand in regional polls, taking some of the
sting out of a damaging public row with his daughter Marine, the
party's current leader.
But the 86-year-old former paratrooper told Le Figaro in an
interview that he was disappointed by his daughter and would not
quit politics, showing that the family feud that could emerge as
a threat to the FN's bid for power is not necessarily over.
Marine Le Pen, who in 2011 took over as FN party leader from
her father, has been trying to persuade him to retire both from
the December regional polls and from politics altogether.
Jean-Marie Le Pen last week reiterated his view that Nazi
gas chambers were a mere "detail" of war and defended Philippe
Petain, the leader of the war-time government that cooperated
with Nazi Germany. That prompted his daughter to demand that his
role in the party be discussed at an FN meeting on Friday.
Jean-Marie Le Pen said in a statement he would not stand in
the south-east Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region because the
party was at risk of being "dangerously weakened" over what he
called a severe but unjustified crisis over his comments.
FN deputy leader Florian Philippot, a close ally of Marine
Le Pen who last week even suggested her father could be thrown
out of the party, told iTele his move was "a wise decision".
In a sign of his family's strong grip on the party, Le Pen
said the best replacement candidate would be his grand-daughter
Marion Marechal-Le Pen. The 25-year-old confirmed shortly after
that she would seek the party's nomination
While considered close to her grandfather she has criticised
his latest World War Two comments, a first for her, and told La
Provence daily on Monday: "I've never been at the beck and call
of my grandfather."
"DISAPPOINTED"
Marion is seen as linked with the socially conservative side
of the party. Whereas her mother Marine, for example, did not
publicly criticise a 2013 law permitting same-sex marriage in
France, Marion was firmly against it.
Opinion polls see Marine Le Pen as likely to make it to the
second round of the 2017 presidential election but not win. How
she handles relations with her father will be one of the key
factors to how her party fares in 2017.
Asked if he felt betrayed by his daughter, Le Pen, who
remains the Front's honorary president and will retain his seat
in the European Parliament, told Le Figaro Magazine: "Betrayed
would be going a bit far, but let's say I'm disappointed."
(Additional reporting by Brian Love and Jean-Francois
Rosnoblet; Editing by Mark John and Gareth Jones)