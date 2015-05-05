* Le Pen senior suspended over comments on Nazi gas chambers
* Says hopes daughter loses 2017 presidential vote
* Daughter has tried to rid party of anti-Semitic image
(Updates with comments from Le Pen's grand-daughter)
PARIS, May 5 National Front founder Jean-Marie
Le Pen disowned his daughter and party leader Marine on Tuesday
after she suspended him from the far-right French movement,
saying he hoped she would lose the 2017 presidential election.
The party's executive committee, chaired by Marine Le Pen,
suspended his membership on Monday and said it would strip him
of his title of honorary chairman after he repeated his view
that Nazi gas chambers were a mere "detail" of World War Two.
Marine Le Pen, who succeeded her father as party chief in
2011, has sought to rid the party of its anti-Semitic image and
position it as an anti-immigrant Eurosceptic force to woo voters
before the 2017 presidential elections.
The war of words between them escalated after his
suspension, with the former paratrooper saying it would be
"scandalous" if she were to become head of state.
"I'm ashamed that the president of the National Front has my
name," he said in an interview with Europe 1 radio on Tuesday.
Late on Monday, he had already suggested his daughter get
married so as to change her family name.
Opinion polls indicate she could make it to the second round
of the 2017 election but not win. There has been no clear poll
evidence so far of an overall impact on her popularity with
voters, or of the party as a whole.
Sciences Po university's Pascal Perrineau said he did not
expect the suspension and possible expulsion of Le Pen senior
would lead to a break-up of the National Front, as in 1998 when
his longtime ally Bruno Megret broke off to form his own party.
His granddaughter, Marion Marechal-Le Pen, has also been
drawn into the fight.
She told Le Figaro newspaper she had requested more time
from the National Front to decide whether to represent them in
the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur - her grandfather's
stronghold - in December regional elections as she did not want
to be at the heart of the family conflict.
"A more neutral candidate could perhaps be preferable in the
interest of the movement ... I have no wish to be taken hostage
by Jean-Marie Le Pen, in particular," she said.
Several senior National Front party members said Jean-Marie
Le Pen's reaction merely justified Tuesday's decision.
"Internal democracy functioned perfectly within the National
Front and the decision is perfectly clear," party treasurer
Wallerand de Saint-Just said on BFM TV.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Gregory Blachier;
Editing by Mark John and Tom Heneghan)