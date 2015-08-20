PARIS Aug 20 France's far-right National Front
expelled founder Jean-Marie Le Pen on Thursday in a bid to shed
the party's anti-Semitic reputation and bolster his daughter
Marine's prospects in a presidential election bid.
The decision to sideline the 87-year-old Le Pen was taken by
the Front's executive committee after several hours of
discussions with him.
"At the end of the meeting held today, the executive
committee of the Front National...deliberated and decided, by
the required majority, to exclude M. Jean Marie Le Pen as a
member," the party said in a statement.
The expulsion followed several earlier attempts to remove
him.
Marine Le Pen, who took over the party leadership from her
father in 2011, has been trying to rid the party of its
anti-Semitic image and position it as an anti-immigrant,
Eurosceptic force offering protectionist economic policies.
Jean-Marie Le Pen triggered the feud in April by renewing
past declarations of his view that the Nazi gas chambers were a
mere "detail" of World War Two.
That prompted Marine Le Pen to move against her father,
fearing that the issue could threaten her party's quest for
mainstream power in France. Polls show her on track to make it
to the second, run-off round of the presidential election in
2017.
He has vowed not to go without a fight. Courts have twice
this year overruled as illegal the party's attempts to sideline
Le Pen senior, who was the party's honorary president, after he
appealed against their actions.
History shows ejecting him carries risks. The party suffered
sharp declines in the late 1990s after a messy split between
Jean-Marie Le Pen, then its leader, and party number two Bruno
Megret.
