PARIS Oct 1 French far-right leader Marine Le
Pen said on Wednesday police had confiscated her driving licence
for a string of road offences - but insisted they had been
committed by someone else.
The National Front party leader, who recently called speed
detection radars "another tax disguised as a life-saving
campaign", said she had taken the punishment in 2012 to prevent
the real culprits from getting into trouble.
"Not wishing to denounce those who were responsible, I saw
my licence go up in smoke," Le Pen said, after the satirical Le
Canard Enchaine newspaper ran a story headlined: "Marine wants
to steer France but she no longer has a licence".
She said the newspaper should have checked the photos of the
traffic offences in question and that they would have shown she
was not behind the wheel.
Under the French system, a driver loses a number of points
for every recorded traffic offence such as breach of speed
limits and loses their licence once they have no points left.
Many radars are fitted with photo equipment.
Le Pen's anti-immigrant, anti-euro party came first in
European Parliament elections this year and was seen in one poll
last month beating Socialist Francois Hollande if she faced him
in the 2017 election runoff.
(Reporting By Brian Love)