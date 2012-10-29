PARIS Oct 29 Paris prosecutors said on Monday they had opened a preliminary investigation into whether banks in France were involved in rigging benchmark interest rates.

It follows similar Libor-related probes in Britain and the United States.

The investigation was opened at the end of September, the prosecutors' office said.

British and U.S. regulators investigating the manipulation of the Libor rate have already targeted major banks like Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of America and Switzerland's UBS.

Barclays, which settled charges for $453 million, lost its chief executive over the scandal.

Libor is intended to measure the rate at which banks lend to one another and is used as a benchmark for $300 trillion of contracts and loans across the world.

A banking source told Reuters on Oct. 26 that Societe Generale, France's second-biggest listed bank, had received a new request for information from U.S. authorities investigating the affair.

The bank had previously publicly said it was cooperating with probes over the Libor affair and was conducting its own internal inquiry.

SocGen did not immediately return a phone call on Monday about whether it was involved in the Paris inquiry.

The Paris investigation followed a complaint filed at the end of July by a SocGen shareholder. That complaint cites not only SocGen but a host of global banks that operate in France.