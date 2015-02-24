PARIS Feb 24 French President Francois Hollande
said on Tuesday that warring factions in Libya must strike a
political deal to restore a central government, parliament and
banking functions, and stop a worsening problem with human
trafficking.
"The first necessity here is for various factions to strike
a political deal between various factions so that there can be a
government, a parliament and central bank - and only one, if
possible, at each level," Hollande said in a joint press
conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
France and Italy have called for a United Nations Security
Council meeting on the security situation in Libya.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur;
Editing by James Regan)