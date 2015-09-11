PARIS, Sept 11 France is preparing a widespread
vaccination campaign for livestock following an outbreak of
bluetongue disease on a farm in the centre of the country, the
government said on Friday.
France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer,
had been declared free of bluetongue on its mainland since 2012
and the return of the viral disease could lead to restrictions
of live animal exports in another setback for livestock farmers,
who have been protesting about falling meat and dairy prices.
The disease, which affects ruminants but not humans, was
detected in the Allier administrative department in central
France, part of a major cattle region, Agriculture Minister
Stephane Le Foll told reporters.
Tests conducted so far on a suspected farm had shown 27
positive results among cattle and six among sheep, while another
14 ruminants had tested positive in a two kilometre zone around
the farm.
The authorities are introducing a wider 150 km restriction
zone around the farm, with limits on livestock movements, and
have ordered 1.3 million doses of a vaccine to tackle the
disease.
The origin of the outbreak was unclear because it involved
the serotype 8 that had not been reported for several years in
herds anywhere in the world, officials said, pointing to the
possibility the strain may have gone undetected among wild
animals.
Bluetongue has been a recurring disease in parts of southern
Europe and swept through northern Europe in 2007-2008 in a wave
that led to mass vaccination of ruminants.
The French government will consult health experts and
livestock farming representatives next week in order to decide
on the scope of vaccination programme and its funding, Le Foll
said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Geert De Clercq)