* Workers demand a raise in their annual bonus

* One ship allowed to unload at Montoir (Recasts on vote to extend strike)

PARIS, April 20 Striking w orkers at GDF Suez liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in France v oted to extend their strike until Monday, a CGT union official said, adding workers at the Montoir LNG port in Western France had decided to restart installations.

Talks between the union and the management of Elengy, the LNG branch of GDF Suez, f ailed to end a dispute which started on Tuesday, Reda Saker, head of the CGT union at Elengy, said.

"The strike is prolonged until Monday at the Fos-Tonkin and Fos-Cavaou terminals near Marseille," Saker said. "At the Montoir LNG terminal they will let a ship unload and restart the installations in a gesture of goodwill," he said.

Workers at the three LNG terminals will vote on Monday to decide whether or not to continue the strike.

GDF Suez was not immediately available to comment.

The workers demand a raise in their annual bonus to reflect the companies' higher profits, a CGT union official said.

One of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers blocked by workers in the southern French ports of Fos-Cavaou and Fos-Tonkin has been diverted to Spain after it was unable to unload due to strike action, ship tracking data showed.

The Qatari LNG vessel Al Gharrafa, which can carry up to 216,000 cubic metres of the super-cooled fuel, is expected to arrive at the southern Spanish port of Algeciras on Saturday, AIS Live ship tracking data on Reuters showed.

The ship was last seen off the coast of Valencia at 0520 GMT on Friday, after it was still anchored off the French coast on Thursday, according to the tracking data.

Workers announced strike action on Tuesday, refusing to unload the Al Gharaffa and Cheick Bouamama tankers, as well as an LNG delivery to the northern French terminal of Montoir.

The 150,000 cubic metre Grace Cosmos LNG tanker is due to deliver a cargo to Montoir on April 23, AIS data showed.

French LNG workers last downed tools for two weeks in autumn 2010 as part of wider strike opposing pension reforms.

LNG makes up one third of French gas supplies. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli, Marion Douet and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)